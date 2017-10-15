Mother, two children taken to hospital after north Gympie rollover

Emergency services at the scene of a North Deep Creek crash which injured three people.

Three hurt in North Deep Creek rollover: A woman and two children have been taken to hospital after their car rolled over on the northern outskirts of Gympie.

A MOTHER and her two children have been taken to hospital after their ute rolled over on North Deep Creek Rd this morning.

They were reportedly headed towards Gympie just after 10am when their ute veered off the road, rolled, and finished up lying on its roof amid scrub and trees.

Gympie Station Officer Anthony Brewin said neighbours rushed to the scene to help and all three had escaped the crashed ute before emergency services arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokesman said the mother, 28, and her two children, aged eight and two, have been taken to Gympie Hospital in stable conditions for "precautionary purposes".

It was the third single vehicle crash in the region over the past 12 hours, with lucky escapes at two other accidents on the Cooloola Coast.

According to a police spokesman, Gympie officers came across a single car crash just after midnight on Rainbow Beach Rd.

One man reported pain in his right leg after the accident, but declined to be taken to hospital.

Emergency services were then called to another accident about 9.10am this morning, when a motorbike rider crashed near the intersection of Rainbow Beach Rd and Carlo Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokesman said they also declined transport to hospital.