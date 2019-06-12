Menu
Two men have been charged after allegedly storming a Mount Coolum home in what police say is an ongoing neighbourhood feud.
Crime

Mother, son attacked in violent home invasion

12th Jun 2019 12:46 PM
A WOMAN has been left traumatised after two men allegedly stormed her Mount Coolum home this week, injuring her and her son, in what police say is an ongoing neighbourhood feud.

The 41-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were allegedly assaulted with a metal star picket in the violent home invasion on Jarnahill Drive about 3pm on Monday.

The offenders also smashed property, including a Mercedes and a Holden Commodore, before fleeing the scene.

A 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were later arrested at Pacific Paradise. Police say the alleged offenders were known to the victims.

 

Neighbours say it's not the first time there's been an incident at the home.
The woman said the incident was part of an ongoing issue in the street.

"I still feel a little bit ... pissed off and a bit angry," she told 7NEWS Sunshine Coast.

The fenced property has a number of CCTV cameras, which the victim said had to be installed because of the "gronks".

Noosa Police Detective Sergeant Tim Byrnes said it was "very concerning when there's violent behaviour in the community in broad daylight".

Dylan Mark Russell and Harley John Ellison faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday charged with assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed and wilful damage. Neither applied for bail.

home invasion maroochydore magistrates court mount coolum noosa heads criminal investigation branch noosa police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

