UBER POTHOLE: Glen Echo's David Ross overlooks the crevice cut across Athertons Rd, making it impassable.
Council News

Mother of all potholes stops traffic at Glen Echo

scott kovacevic
by
28th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
GLEN Echo residents are stumped over their inability to get help fixing a three-square-metre washout which has carved a mini-canyon across Athertons Rd.

Norm Bensley has spent the past month seeking repairs, which he said was a job too big and expensive for those who lived on it.

The washout also removed two 400kg pipes from under the road.

TOTAL WASH-OUT: David Ross at the gaping hole that has broken Athertons Rd, Glen Echo in two pieces.
Mr Bensley said he called Gympie Regional Council at the start of April but was told "this was not a maintained road and for them to do anything they would have to upgrade the road so heavy equipment could get access”.

He said the absence of safety warnings since he called the council was also troubling, given the road was used by the public.

"As of today the council has not erected any signs warning of the danger over three weeks since they were informed, thereby exposing the public to real danger,” he said.

What's left of Athertons Rd, Glen Echo.
A council spokeswoman said the council was aware of the problem.

"Property owners are able to carry out their own work on these land reserves without approval from (the) council,” she said.

"If a property owner chooses to do this, and if the road is constructed to council standards, then (the) council may contribute up to 50 per cent of the cost and will maintain the road.

”It is important to note however, this process requires endorsement from council.”

