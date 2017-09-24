Mother Mountain Speedway revs up

AFTER what seems to have been an endless off-season, Gympie's famous speedway circuit will burst back into action over the Queen's Birthday Long Weekend with a magical two-night race meeting that will feature the best Modified Sedan drivers competing for the inaugural Corbet's Group Modified Sedan Showdown.

Corbet's Group Mothar Mt logo

GYMPIE Saloon Car Club proudly announces Corbet's Group as the Naming Rights Sponsor of Mothar Mountain Speedway.

The two-night Corbet's Group Modified Sedan Showdown will be the first of four-race meetings to be held early in the season and all grouped together as Magic on the Mountain. This first-up meeting comes with a massive prizemoney pay out and hasattracted the best competitors in the division.

Gympie club president, Allan Jennings told fans to get ready.

There will be a special Modified Sedan Practice night held at the circuit on Friday night, September 29. This practice night will permit all visiting drivers the opportunity to get to know the Mountain a little before the action gets serious on Saturday night.

A special static car display will be held at Gympie Central Shopping Centre from September 27-29. Fans have an opportunity to see the race cars close up and even have a chance to win a free family pass to the event.

In another innovation, the full Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway program of racing will be published in the Gympie Times on Saturday, September 30, and be available, free at the track.

Aidan Raymont

in action

FORMER Australian Champion and local star, Aidan Raymont, applies the Ford power on the Mountain. He is favourite to take out the inaugural Corbet's Group Modified Sedan Showdown.

The Modified Sedans will compete over a full series of heats on the Saturday night as well as "odd” and "even” pointscore feature events. Saturday night is all about gaining points towards the starting positions in Sunday night's final. Sunday will see more heats.

A full support program of Production Sedans, National 4's, Street Stocks, Junior Sedans and Modlites will be held over both nights.