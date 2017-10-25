Mothar Mt home invader goes to jail

SUPPORT: Family and friends turned out in numbers to support the man accused of leading last year's Mothar Mt home invasion.

WOMEN wept and men looked devastated in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, as Mothar Mt home invasion vigilante Keith John Larson went to jail.

Police allowed hugs and handshakes from more than 15 family and friends who attended court to support Larson, who will spend the next eight months behind bars. Larson pleaded guilty to a leading role in what magistrate M Baldwin described as a "shocking” four-man invasion of the home of Joseph Mark Fitzgerald, his neighbour, on July 7 last year.

He did not contest police claims he had wielded a meat cleaver during the attack and that an iron bar had also been found.

The neighbour had been bashed and terrorised, his property had been damaged and the rampage had continued until a visitor arrived.

Larson, 53, claimed the attack was retribution for years of harassment by a neighbour he believed had burned his house down, poisoned his commercial rose crop and threatened him and his family.

His solicitor, Elizabeth McAulay, told the court Larson had gone to the police four years ago and they had taken no action, dismissing the situation as a neighbourhood dispute.

"It took years of abuse, threats to him and his family, the burning down of his house, the death of a child and a large amount of alcohol” to turn a peaceful man to violence, Miss McAulay told the court.

Larson had been self-employed on his property and had been part of a very close-knit family for 25 years.

"It was not until he was 52 that he committed a violent offence,” she said.

The next door neighbour had begun to harass family members about 10 years ago, including threats with firearms, yelling abuse and firing guns.

But magistrate M Baldwin said tragic circumstances did not justify "people taking the law into their own hands.

"You feel aggrieved by a perceived injustice,” she said, adding that sometimes people "add two and two and get five.

"An eye for an eye only sends the whole world blind,” she said.

"The circumstances are shocking. It's quite awful to read.”

The victim said he had been thrown up against the wall and bashed, including with the side of the meat cleaver.

"I consider the crime to be an extremely serious one. Vigilante home invasions will not be condoned under any circumstances.

She sentenced Larson to two years jail, with parole from June 11, with 16 months on parole, with suspended sentences and an order not to contact Mr Fitzgerald.