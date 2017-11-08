Mothar Mountain tamed by local driver

Coolum Beach Getaway Resort City of Gympie Street Stock Title winner Ryan Kahler (centre) with Ben Langton (left, second), and Peter Thompson (third).

Coolum Beach Getaway Resort City of Gympie Street Stock Title winner Ryan Kahler (centre) with Ben Langton (left, second), and Peter Thompson (third). Contributed

SPEEDWAY: MOTHAR Mountain came alive on Saturday night with the roar of engines and the smell of rubber.

Some of the best drivers from across the country descended on the mountain to test themselves on what is widely regarded as one of the best tracks in Australia.

The Coolum Beach Getaway Resort City of Gympie Street Stock Title was run and won at Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway.

The competition for the title was intense throughout the entire night.

With a family holiday at Getaway Resort, substantial prize money and trophies on offer, it was not surprising that the pace was on right from the first heat.

Local driver Ryan Kahler had an exceptional night, being unbeaten in his qualifying heats to start the feature final from pole.

"It was very surreal at first but it's (the win) slowly sinking in,” Kahler said after the race.

He led the final for the entire distance to take home the majority of the prizes on offer.

"We had a pretty faultless night for the first night since building the car 12 months ago,” Kahler said.

"Apart from a small steering issue in the first heat which cost me the lead I went though the rest of the heats and top six shootout unbeaten.”

Kahler was chased for the 20 laps of the final by South Burnett's Ben Langton, who finished the race in second, while New South Wales driver Peter Thompson came home third.

"After leading the whole race with about four laps to go, I felt the car start to run out of fuel when coming out of the hairpin,” Kahler said.

"On the last lap it was still doing it and just as my car got going again a car levelled up with me. Luckily enough I was able to hold him off and take the win.”

Of the other competitors, Nathan Barbeler was probably the best, being sent to the rear for an indiscretion during the final and then working his way back through the field to finish fourth.

The Modified Sedans provided plenty of fast exciting action throughout their heats with Jessica O'Meara returning to the winner's circle with a fine Feature race win.

Russell Harris was a close second and Jamie O'Meara completed the journey in third.

Frank Packer returned to the mountain after a brief absence from competition.

He quickly showed that he had lost none of his speed during that time off as he won the Production sedan feature from Chris Pagel and Aaron Sander.

Brock Hancock won the National 4's feature final from Braydon Mooney, who keeps improving at each outing, and Harrison Chown.

Ellie Peacock led all of the way to record her first Junior Sedan Feature win from Jy Corbet and Dylan Keen.

The action returns to Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway on Saturday, December 2, for the running of the Radio Zinc Production Sedan Race of Champions.