MOST WANTED: People Gympie police need to speak to urgently

WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: Police would like to talk to nine people in relation to alleged offences in the Gympie region.

GYMPIE police would like to question these people in the CCTV footage (below) over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to upto a year ago.

Police believe the nine people could aid these inquiries.

Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.

If you want to remain anonymous, please phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

1. Violet Street, Gympie (QP1900896026)

Wanted for questioning in relation to a shop theft that happened on Wednesday May 8 at 11.31am. QP1900896026. Police Media

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft which happened on Wednesday May 8 around 11.31am.

2. Monkland Street, Gympie (QP1900714001)

This man is wanted for questioning in relation to a recent fraud on Wednesday April 10 at 1pm. QP1900714001. Police Media

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which happened on Wednesday April 10 at about 1pm.

3. Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland (QP1900676300)

This woman is wanted for questioning in relation to a recent shop theft which occurred on Saturday March 30 at 1.15pm. QP1900676300. Police media

Police believe the woman pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that took place on Saturday March 30 at about 1.15pm.

4. River Road, Gympie (QP1900336717)

WANTED: A man seen on River Rd on Sunday, February 17, 2019 . Contributed

Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that happened on Sunday February 17 at about 7.20am.

5. Wickham Street, Gympie (QP1900415016)

This man is wanted for questioning in relation to a recent shop theft that occurred on Thursday February 28 at about 11.52am. Contributed

Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that occurred on Thursday February 28 at about 11.52am.

6. Chatsworth Road, Gympie (QP1900694536)

This person was seen on Chatsworth Road, on Sunday April 7, 2019 at about 10pm. Contributed

Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a theft from vehicle that occurred on Sunday April 7 at about 9.48pm.

7. Woolgar Road, Southside (QP1900453443)

This person was on Woolgar Rd on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at about 7pm. Contributed

Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that happened on Tuesday March 5 at about 6.55pm.

8. Monkland Street, Gympie (QP1802441187)

This person was on Monkland St on December 29, 2018 at about 3am. Contributed

Police believe the man (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent theft- that occurred on Saturday December 29, 2018 at about 2.47am.

9. River Road, Gympie (QP1801751493)

Wanted for questioning about a Gympie petrol drive-off in September 2018. Contributed

Police would like to talk to the woman (above) who may be able to help with an investigation into a petrol drive-off on River Rd on Thursday, September 20 last year at about 8.30am.