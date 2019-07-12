MOST WANTED: People Gympie police need to speak to urgently
GYMPIE police would like to question these people in the CCTV footage (below) over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to upto a year ago.
Police believe the nine people could aid these inquiries.
Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.
If you want to remain anonymous, please phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.
1. Violet Street, Gympie (QP1900896026)
Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft which happened on Wednesday May 8 around 11.31am.
2. Monkland Street, Gympie (QP1900714001)
Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which happened on Wednesday April 10 at about 1pm.
3. Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland (QP1900676300)
Police believe the woman pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that took place on Saturday March 30 at about 1.15pm.
4. River Road, Gympie (QP1900336717)
Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that happened on Sunday February 17 at about 7.20am.
5. Wickham Street, Gympie (QP1900415016)
Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that occurred on Thursday February 28 at about 11.52am.
6. Chatsworth Road, Gympie (QP1900694536)
Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a theft from vehicle that occurred on Sunday April 7 at about 9.48pm.
7. Woolgar Road, Southside (QP1900453443)
Police believe the man pictured (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop theft that happened on Tuesday March 5 at about 6.55pm.
8. Monkland Street, Gympie (QP1802441187)
Police believe the man (above) may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent theft- that occurred on Saturday December 29, 2018 at about 2.47am.
9. River Road, Gympie (QP1801751493)
Police would like to talk to the woman (above) who may be able to help with an investigation into a petrol drive-off on River Rd on Thursday, September 20 last year at about 8.30am.