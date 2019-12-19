MOST WANTED: 22 people Gympie police need to speak to urgently

MOST WANTED: Gympie police would like to speak to these people following alleged incidents this year. Photo: File

FIVE new faces have been added this month to Gympie’s Most Wanted, over a series of outstanding crimes in the Gympie region dating back to a year ago. These people pictured are not necessarily involved but are wanted for questioning by police. Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images, but should call Policelink on 131 444 or Gympie police on 5480 1111.

1. Brisbane Road, Monkland (QP1901958667)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a petrol drive-off which occurred on Saturday October 5, 2019 at about 12.10am at Brisbane Road, Monkland. QP1901958667

2. John Street, Gympie (QP1902240273)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a shop theft from other buildings in John Street, Gympie which occurred on Thursday November 7, 2019 at around 1.45am. QP1902240273

3. Exhibition Road, Southside (QP1902231794)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a shop theft which occurred on Exhibition Road, Southside on Sunday November 10 at about 5.50pm. QP1902231794

4. River Road, Gympie (QP1901722751)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a petrol drive-off which occurred on River Road, Gympie on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at about 1.40am. QP1901722751

5. River Road Gympie (QP1902216511)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to an unarmed robbery on River Road which occurred on Friday November 8 at around 4.45pm. QP1902216511

6. Power Street, Gympie (QP1901787324)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to an unlawful use of a motorvehicle which happened on Power Street, Gympie on Friday September 13, 2019 at around 4.50pm. QP1901787324

7. River Road, Gympie (QP1901806920)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a shop theft which occurred on River Road on September 14, 2019 at around 6.04pm. QP1901806920.

8. John Street, Gympie (QP1901457619)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a shop theft which occurred on John Street, Gympie on Sunday July 28, 2019 at around 9.50pm. QP1901457619.

9. John Street, Gympie (QP1901457619)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a shop theft on John Street which occurred on Sunday July 28, 2019 at around 9.50pm. QP1901457619.

10. Mary Street, Gympie (QP1901614669)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a wilful damage on Mary Street, Gympie which occurred on Sunday July 28, 2019 at around 4.44pm. QP1901614669.

11. River Road, Gympie (QP1901364927)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a shop theft on River Road, Gympie which occurred on Monday July 15, 2019 at around 5.55pm. QP1901364927.

12. Mary Street, Gympie (QP1901614669)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a wilful damage which happened on Mary Street, Gympie on Sunday July 28, 2019 at around 4.44pm. QP1901614669.

13. River Road, Gympie (QP1901224960)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a shop theft on River Road, Gympie which occurred on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at around 2.05pm. QP1901224960.

14. River Road, Gympie (QP1901251731)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a shop theft on River Road, Gympie which occurred on Saturday June 29, 2019 at around 1.15pm. QP1901251731.

15. Violet Street, Gympie (QP1900896026)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a shop theft on Violet Street, Gympie which occurred on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at around 11:30am. QP1900896026.

16. Monkland Street, Gympie (QP1900714001)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a fraud on Monkland Street, Gympie which occurred on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at around 1pm. QP1900714001.

17. Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland (QP1900676300)

Police would like to speak to this woman in relation to a shop theft on Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland which happened on Saturday March 30, 2019 at around 1.15pm. QP1900676300.

18. River Road, Gympie (QP1900336717)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a shop theft on River Road, Gympie which occurred on February 17, 2019 at around 7.20am. QP1900336717.

19. Wickham Street, Gympie (QP1900415016)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a shop theft on Wickham Street, Gympie which occurred on Thursday February 28, 2019 at around 11.50am. QP1900415016.

20. Chatsworth Road, Gympie (QP1900694536)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to theft from a vehicle on Chatsworth Road, Gympie which occurred on Sunday April 7, 2019 at around 9.48pm. QP1900694536.

21. Woolgar Road, Southside (QP1900453443)

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to a shop theft on Woolgar Road, Southside which occurred on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at around 6.55pm. QP1900453443.

22. Monkland Street, Gympie (QP1802441187)