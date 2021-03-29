MOST WANTED: 13 people Gympie police want to speak with

Have you seen any of these people? Gympie police want to speak with them.

Have you seen any of these people? Gympie police want to speak with them.

Do you recognise these people?

Gympie police CCTV photos show 13 people they would like to speak with regarding alleged crimes across the region, some dating back to 2019.

READ MORE

People in the images may depict an offender or witness to the offence.

If you have any information about anyone depicted here do not approach them, police warn. Contact Gympie police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Bruce Highway, Kybong

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Monday July 27 2020 at approximately 1:52PM.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Monday July 27 2020 at approximately 1:52PM.

Monkland Street, Gympie

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday August 12 2020 at approximately 4:12PM.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday August 12 2020 at approximately 4:12PM.

River Road, Gympie

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Monday February 24 2020 at approximately 2:35AM.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Monday February 24 2020 at approximately 2:35AM.

River Road, Gympie

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday March 29 2020 at approximately 3:08PM.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday March 29 2020 at approximately 3:08PM.

River Road, Gympie

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday March 3 2020 at approximately 2:57PM.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday March 3 2020 at approximately 2:57PM.

River Road, Gympie

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday March 3 2020 at approximately 2:57PM.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday March 3 2020 at approximately 2:57PM.

Mellor Street, Gympie

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday March 7 2020 at approximately 9:00AM.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday March 7 2020 at approximately 9:00AM.

Mary Street, Gympie

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Wilful damage which occurred on Friday December 27 2019 at approximately 1:15PM.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Wilful damage which occurred on Friday December 27 2019 at approximately 1:15PM.

Brisbane Road, Monkland

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Saturday October 5 2019 at approximately 12:13AM.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Saturday October 5 2019 at approximately 12:13AM.

Exhibition Road, Southside

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday November 10 2019 at approximately 5:54PM.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday November 10 2019 at approximately 5:54PM.

River Road, Gympie

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Tuesday September 3 2019 at approximately 1:40AM.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Tuesday September 3 2019 at approximately 1:40AM.

River Road, Gympie

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Unarmed robbery which occurred on Friday November 8 2019 at approximately 4:45PM.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Unarmed robbery which occurred on Friday November 8 2019 at approximately 4:45PM.

Power Street, Gympie

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Unlawful use of motor vehicle which occurred on Friday September 13 2019 at approximately 4:50PM.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Unlawful use of motor vehicle which occurred on Friday September 13 2019 at approximately 4:50PM.

Police warn the community not to approach anyone displayed in the above images.