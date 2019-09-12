Menu
Roxy Jacenko's reality show aired last night on Ten.
TV

Most shocking moment from Roxy’s show

by Andrew Bucklow
12th Sep 2019 9:10 AM

The most shocking moment in Roxy Jacenko's reality show happened in the first 60 seconds of last night's episode.

As viewers tuned in for the warts-and-all look at the PR Queen's life, they heard a familiar voice narrating the program.

It was none other than Barrie Cassidy, the well respected political journalist who recently stepped down as host of ABC's Insiders.

As #IAmRoxy trended on Twitter in Australia, many expressed their shock that Cassidy had participated in the project.

RELATED: Roxy Jacenko reads Mean Tweets about new reality show

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So how did Cassidy end up on the show?

Nova's Michael "Wippa" Wipfli, who co-hosts Fitzy and Wippa, was the co-executive producer of I Am … Roxy!

Speaking to news.com.au about Cassidy's involvement, he said: "We really needed somebody with a mature voice. We needed somebody with that dry tone and I've always loved the sound of Barrie Cassidy's voice and I love his delivery as well.

"When we were throwing around ideas naturally his name came up. We were rapt when he said, 'Yeah, why not? It seems like an interesting show, I'm happy to be a part of it.'

"We deliberately didn't talk about it (before the show aired) because I wanted that to be a surprise so the minute the show opened you went, 'Oh my god, that's a familiar voice!'" Wippa told news.com.au.

RELATED: Roxy's husband didn't want to make the reality show

 

Nova's Wippa with Roxy Jacenko.
Barrie Cassidy on his final Insiders program.
Last night's episode of I Am … Roxy! gave viewers an insight into Roxy Jacenko's hectic life. It showed the PR boss, who runs Sweaty Betty PR, scolding her staff during a meeting. "It bothers me that everyone just looked at me blankly when I said, 'Give me stylists' names,'" she said in the show. "F**king wake up!

"I don't really care if you don't like me," she said to camera. "If I'm not tough and if I don't pull you up if you're not delivering, I'm not doing my job as your boss."

In one of the other standout moments, Roxy was shown getting her two children, Pixie, 8, and Hunter Curtis, 4, ready for school.

"I got Pixie a skim mocha because she said she was feeling tired," Roxy said, as her young daughter was handed a coffee cup to sip on the way to school.

But perhaps the most fascinating part of the show was the insight it gave viewers into Roxy's relationship with her husband, Oliver Curtis, who was convicted of insider trading in 2016.

 

Roxy Jacenko and husband Oliver Curtis. Picture: Tim Hunter.
The couple, who also work together, were shown hurling profanities at each other in front of their kids as they argued over the renovation of their $6.5 million mansion.

I Am … Roxy! is one of four shows that are part of Channel 10s Pilot Week. Only one episode of each show goes to air and the network then looks at the ratings and social media reaction to determine which shows they'll commission for a full series.

Given Roxy is such a divisive personality, the PR Queen was always going to cop a lot of negative feedback on Twitter during last night's episode. But there was also a lot of love for the Kardashians-esque reality show.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Did you watch I Am … Roxy! last night? Let us know what you thought of it in the comments section below.

