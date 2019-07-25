‘Most selfish’: Legend bites back at Farah

Robbie Farah and Jason Taylor are not on the best of terms. Picture Gregg Porteous

FORMER Wests Tigers assistant coach Rod Reddy has bitten back in a fiery war of words with Robbie Farah ahead of his 300th NRL game.

Farah fired the first shot when he slammed his former Tigers coaches Jason Taylor and Rod Reddy, who he blames for ending his first stint at the club.

"I wouldn't want to hear from JT anyway,'' Farah said.

"At the time I was told by him and 'Rocket' Reddy, I'd finish my career in reserve grade. But I'm here now - 'JT' is coaching reserve grade [at North Sydney].''

But former St George and Kangaroos legend Reddy has now fired back on social media.

"Well we were right he went to Souths and played reserve grade and that Wests Tigers team at the moment is a reserve grade team with 4/5 NRL players in it and Farah is not 1 of them," Reddy said.

"Most selfish player I have ever been involved with while either playing the game or coaching bar none."

