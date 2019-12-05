Ines Basic complained about her Sydney hotel room in a rant posted to Instagram Stories. Picture: @innnnnnes

Married At First Sight's Ines Basic has lashed out at a Sydney hotel for her "third world" room and branded affluent Potts Point "the most disgusting place in Australia" in a bizarre outburst on Instagram.

The 29-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories to complain about her stay in the inner Sydney suburb of Potts Point, which she said was made worst by the fact she was put in a room with the unlucky number 13 - which she said "triggered my anxieties".

"I'm pretty sure Potts Point is the most disgusting place in Australia," Ines said to the camera as she filmed herself walking down the street.

She said she was worried she would be ‘shot or stabbed’ in inner-city Potts Point. Picture: @innnnnnes

"Like, I'm genuinely concerned I'm gonna get shot or stabbed here. Like, I wanna cry."

She also took aim at the undisclosed hotel she was staying at, saying: "The hotel looks like it's a third world country situation.

"I'm not kidding. It's so bad, I'm scared how I'm gonna fall asleep tonight."

Later, the MAFS villain posted another update to her 161,000 followers.

"Things are improving," she said. "I did get moved (to a new room) as I have a fear of the number and the last room had that number in it. It triggered my anxieties."

The MAFS star explained she got moved to another room. Picture: @innnnnnes

She said the new room was "better", partly because it "had windows".

Ines was in Sydney to attend an event hosted by NEON Model Management and the fashion label Pretty Little Things.

Earlier this year, Ines - arguably MAFS' most controversial bride - sparked concern for her wellbeing after posting a series of X-rated Instagram story updates.

Ines joked about taking drugs, practising a sex act and even bestiality in the bizarre posts that mostly featured photos of her taken by paparazzi.

Ines told news.com.au the posts were designed to mock the paparazzi who hounded her.

"I'm actually taking the piss out of myself and the horrendous photographs and stories that are being published and written about me," she told news.com.au.

"I have a great sense of humour which I am using my Instagram feed to demonstrate."