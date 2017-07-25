25°
News

Mosquitoes buzzy infecting Gympie locals with diseases

Sherele Moody
| 25th Jul 2017 6:12 AM
Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease, there is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20m a year to detect.
Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease, there is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20m a year to detect.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOSQUITOES have infected hundreds of locals with diseases this year.

NewsRegional analysis of Queensland health data shows 306 people living in the Sunshine Coast health district were diagnosed with Ross River virus in the past seven months.

This is well above the 241 reported cases from last year.

There is also one case of zika, four of malaria, 25 of dengue fever and 27 cases of the Barmah Forest virus, all of which mosquitoes spread.

The Sunshine Coast health district covers Gympie, Noosa and the Sunshine Coast.

Across Queensland, there have been 1830 mozzie-borne virus infections reported in the past seven months, compared to 2462 for the whole of 2016.

"The above average rainfalls in the late spring and unusually mild temperatures in June extended the (Gympie) mosquito breeding period,” a Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said.

"The council investigates complaints from residents regarding the potential mosquito breeding sites such as unmaintained and abandoned swimming pools, unsealed rainwater tanks and septic tanks, ponding of water in stormwater drains etc.

"Enforcement action is taken when necessary ... to reduce or eliminate the public health risk.”

Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease.

There is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20 million a year to detect.

The main treatment for the disease is anti-inflammatory medications.

Queensland virologist Professor John Aaskov said infection rates could rise across our region.

Prof Aaskov said transmission of the disease in our region was most likely human-mosquito-human rather than animal-mosquito-human.

"At the moment, the only way to stop the disease is to cover yourself up and some of the sunscreens have mosquito repellents in them,” he said.

"A pair of thongs, stubbies and a singlet are not going to protect you from mosquitoes.

"Really, all we can do is avoid getting mosquito bites.”

Queensland Health urged those with symptoms to ask their doctor for a blood test.

"Management of the illness generally involves treatment of the symptoms and most people recover without lasting effects,” a spokesman said.

"Your doctor will advise on treatment for joint and muscle pains.

"If diagnosed with a mosquito-borne disease such as Ross River Fever, it is also important to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes so your illness is not passed on to someone else.”

Ross River fever - sufferer Darren Everard from Hervey Bay.
Ross River fever - sufferer Darren Everard from Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

How a mozzie knocked Darren off his feet

IT takes a lot to knock workaholic and fitness fanatic Darren Everard off his feet.

The butcher turned regional councillor works seven days a week and in his downtime he can be found paddleboarding or doing a bit of surf lifesaving.

But all of this hit the skids in May when the "worst case of man flu” saw Darren curled up in bed for two days.

When he finally found the strength to get up, Darren was struck right back down by crippling pain in all of his joints.

"I couldn't hardly walk,” he recalls.

"It seemed like every area of my body had been damaged - my feet, hands, back, shoulders, hips.”

A blood test in June showed Darren had Ross River virus.

Taking anti-inflammatories to reduce the pain, Darren also investigated natural remedies to help keep symptoms at bay.

"I'm trying a mixture of garlic, ginger and lemon juice,” he said.

"It makes you stink like a polecat but it seems to be a bit better.”

He said some days were worse than others and there were times when he just had to go home to sleep.

"When you feel it coming, it's like you go a bit hazy and you've just got to lie down,” he said.

"My feet and hands are throbbing - they are sore all the time.

"I can't even ride my paddleboard, I don't have the strength to ride it.”

The symptoms can last up to 40 weeks but once you have had the disease you become immune and cannot get it again.

Ross River virus is detected by a blood test.
Ross River virus is detected by a blood test. guapofreak

Hope century-old drug will reduce virus symptoms

A NEW treatment for Ross River fever is being trialled in Queensland and Victoria.

If successful, pentosan polysulfate sodium could be used to significantly reduce the duration and severity of joint pain caused by the virus that has infected 306 Sunshine Coast and Gympie residents this year. 　　

The drug has been around for more than a century to prevent formation of platelets during pre-operative procedures and to treat bladder pain.

It has also been used for osteoarthritis in animals and humans.

Paradigm Biopharma launched the limited clinical trial this month and is seeking people with the Ross River virus to take part.

It will be at least 12 months before researchers know if the drug is a success, with results to be released in mid-2018.

If successful, the drug could also be used to treat another mosquito-borne disease, chikungunya, that is prominent in South-East Asia.

Mater Health Services infectious disease specialist Dr Paul Griffin will oversee the clinical trial.

Dr Griffin said the trial was set to treat 24 Queensland patients but if there was enough interest that number would be increased and trial sites could be set up outside of Brisbane.

He said participants would be injected with the drug twice a week for six weeks and they would be monitored for about 102 days.

"We are very confident of the safety of this medication,” Dr Griffin said.

Paradigm Biopharma CEO Paul Rennie said the drug could prove to be the best treatment for "the worst flu you've ever had”.　

AT A GLANCE

  • Ross River virus is spread by mosquitoes from infected animals or humans.
  • Only female mosquitoes can pass on the disease.
  • It is prevalent in about 20 species of mozzie.
  • Children who get the disease have less severe symptoms than adults.
  • Symptoms take two to nine days to develop.
  • Symptoms can last for 40 weeks and include fever chills, muscle aches, rashes, fatigue, aching tendons, swollen lymph nodes, headaches and extreme joint pain.
  • Once you have been infected you become immune to the disease.
  • It is diagnosed by a blood test.
  • People cannot spread the virus to other people.
  • The treatment is limited to pain killers and anti-inflammatories.
  • There is no vaccine available in Australia.

Source: Professor John Asskov, Queensland University of Technology

- NewsRegional

Gympie Times

Topics:  barmah forest virus chikungunya darren everard dengue fever dr paul griffin health john aaskov malaria mater health services mosquito paradigm biopharmaceuticals paul rennie pentosan polysulfate sodium ross river virus

Cops spent $53k on drugs to nab ice, ecstasy trafficker

Cops spent $53k on drugs to nab ice, ecstasy trafficker

He was asked to store drugs for a supplier and agreed. But his house was broken into and the drugs stolen.

  • News

  • 25th Jul 2017 6:13 AM

Busted in Gympie with 998 grams of ice in his car

An ice and ecstasy trafficker has been sent to jail and won't be eligible for parole for two years.

IT STARTED as a way to cope with his stepfather's death.

Mozzies don't like deodorant and they're not alone

Opinion: Beware the many pitfalls of not bathing

Tributes paid to key player who fought Traveston Dam

TRIBUTES: Kevin DeVere died on Friday.

Family mourns loss of Coast man who helped save Mary Valley

Local Partners

A big day for little citizens

A rousing success at this year's Little Kids Day Out

Big lift signals big progress for Rattler

BIG LIFT: The tender being lowered onto the back on an awaiting truck.

Things are coming along steadily for the Rattler restoration

Submissions to soon close on 2017 Heart of Gold

CALLING ALL FILMMAKERS: Heart of Gold Artistic Director Emily Avila encourages filmmakers to get their entries in for this year's international short film festival.

Film makers only have weeks left to submit

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Diana Chan crowned MasterChef's 2017 winner

MELBOURNE accountant comes out on top after an intense 8-hour grand final showdown.

Mini ninjas get into training

Gary Nowlan, 12, of Gawler East trains in X-Park at Bounce.

Kids as young as 12 are already dreaming of becoming Ninja Warriors

Families that game together, stay together?

Gaming is becoming an increasingly popular opportunity for family bonding, according to new studies.

More parents, grandparents turn to gaming to connect with kids

Michael Phelps just raced a shark

Sharks have been snapped surrounding the carcass of a whale off the coast of Fraser Island.

Swimming legend loses by a fin in man versus beast battle

REVIEW: The Bodyguard musical is a great night out

Kip Gamblin and Paulini in a scene from the musical The Bodyguard.

PAULINI tackles Whitney Houston's powerhouse songs flawlessly.

What 'intimidated' Chris Hemsworth's Thor while filming?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a new look in the third film.Source:Supplied

It looks like Chris Hemsworth met his match.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 episode 2 - Stormborn

Kit Harington in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

country lifestyle close 2 town!

10 Burgess Road, Calico Creek 4570

3 1 2 $495,000!

Its time to settle into the country life with this one! Fall in love with the charm this property has to offer with rolling green hills, a creek, beautiful gardens...

BUILT TO LAST

Lot 27 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 5 $275,000

This well presented home on 1012m2 has been built by one of Gympie's better builders and is here to stay. The highset home, built with a split block base with a...

NEW ESTATE - BLOCK SIZES FROM 4.21 ACRES TO 151.78 ACRES

Lot 77 Fishermans Pocket Road, Fishermans Pocket 4570

Residential Land Get ready, this is your chance to secure a beautiful block with ... $150,000

Get ready, this is your chance to secure a beautiful block with breathtaking views. No matter your dream, there will be a block to suit. These blocks are located...

DREAM LOCATION

38 Claffey Road, The Dawn 4570

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Nestled perfectly on 1.5 acres in a very popular area with an exceptional outlook is this impressive colonial homestead. As soon as you walk in you know that this...

INVEST OR LIVE!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Walking distance to new aquatic recreation centre, flood free. andbull;3 bedrooms andbull;Lounge, kitchen/dining andbull;Bathroom and separate...

PRIVATE, 2 TITLES

465 Scrubby Creek Road, Marys Creek 4570

Residential Land This rare 25.14ha private property with 2 titles, is a must to ... $349,000

This rare 25.14ha private property with 2 titles, is a must to inspect to see its true value. Only 15 minutes to town this selectively cleared acreage offers a...

READY, SET, BUILD!

10 Wanaring Rise, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land Welcome to 10 Wanaring Rise Chatsworth! The beautiful country views surrounding this ... $139,000

Welcome to 10 Wanaring Rise Chatsworth! The beautiful country views surrounding this vacant 1.5 (approx) acre block will make you fall in love straight away.

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

The Valleys Hidden Beauty

39 Edwards Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 3 10 AUCTION ON SITE...

Nestled in the picturesque area of the Mary Valley is 165 acres of productive grazing land. Majestic Morton Bay Figs adding ambiance to the country charm of this...

PICTURE PERFECT ACREAGE

83 Neusavale Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 2 4 Expression of...

Situated on 3.3 fully fenced, level acres is this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a picture perfect location. This home features a new extra large kitchen with...

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out