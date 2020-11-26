Mosaic memorial adds colour to hinterland town

John Diprose and Llew O'Brien unveil the new mosaics at Cooroy RSL.

John Diprose and Llew O'Brien unveil the new mosaics at Cooroy RSL.

A tribute to the service men and women who risked their lives for their country has added colour to a hinterland town.

Artist Sue Hoskin spent months creating a set of three vibrant mosaic murals for the Cooroy RSL.

She said she was honoured to watch her work of art unveiled on Wednesday with members of the sub branch, RSL Citizen's Club and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien watching on.

"I sat down with members of the RSL and talked about how we could represent all three services," Ms Hoskin said.

"So we have a mural depicting members of the navy, air force and army and I added a nurse in to represent the women's services."

Sue Hoskin with her art work.

RSL life member and welfare officer John Diprose helped secure funds for the project through the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Programme.

Daycare in sight for town 'lacking' childminding options

'Skin cancer cost me my job': Fired after just 2 hours

"The mosaics have filled the space in what was once a just drab laneway outside the RSL," Mr Diprose said.

"And while our members see plenty of memorabilia inside the RSL everyday, now everyone who walks down that laneway are reminded of our service people."

The mosaics were Ms Hoskin's biggest local commission and the second piece of art she had featured at the RSL.

She now has her sights on brightening other streetscapes around the Sunshine Coast.

"I would love to do a community project next," she said.