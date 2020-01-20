Morrison rejects ‘snarky’ new nickname

Scott Morrison can't control what the public calls him but he could at least get the origin of his new nickname right.

Mr Morrison is no longer just "ScoMo". He's also "Scotty from marketing".

On social media, the tag assigned to the PM - a dig to his former role as a marketing executive - is trending.

On Melbourne radio on Monday morning, Mr Morrison mistakenly blamed Labor for his new label.

"That's what the Labor Party is saying and if others want to repeat those slogans, well, they're basically just running a Labor Party campaign," he told 3AW's Neil Mitchell.

But as Network 10 political reporter Peter van Onselen was quick to point out, Mr Morrison had his wires crossed.

Credit where credit is due PM! It was the @BetootaAdvocate that came up with “Scotty from Marketing” #auspol pic.twitter.com/VouynY2n0M — Peter van Onselen (@vanOnselenP) January 20, 2020

The nickname was originally assigned to the PM by satirical news website Betoota Advocate.

Mitchell asked Mr Morrison if he felt insulted by being called Scotty from marketing.

He said the Labor Party were being "snarky" and he preferred to leave the "politics and the commentary and the hoopla to others".

"There's been lots of commentary about and lots of stuff on social media and news agencies reporting social media as if it's truth, but that's not my focus," Mr Morrison said.

"My focus is getting help to people who need it right now in the bushfires."

Mr Morrison spent the morning facing questions about NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean.

Mr Kean, a Liberal colleague of Mr Morrison's, told Sky News on Sunday the Prime Minister was fast becoming outnumbered within his own party on the matter of climate change.

"I don't think it's just moderates that want more action when it comes to reducing our emissions, I think it's people right across the party," Mr Kean said.

"It's not just moderates that have been breathing in the smoke. It's not just moderates that have seen the ash falling out of the sky. It's not just moderates that have seen the devastating impacts these bushfires have had on people, property and our beautiful, natural environment," he said.

"There is widespread support for the Prime Minister to take strong action when it comes to climate change and I understand a group of moderate MPs, and MPs right across the party, from different states, different factions, all want to see decisive and responsible action."

Mr Morrison dismissed the comments in an interview with Today, telling host Karl Stefanovic it was a "beat up".

Mr Morrison told ABC Radio most of his federal colleagues "wouldn't even know who Matt Kean was".