Mornings are about to get cooler for Gympie

SHROUDED: Gympie was blanketed by fog this morning but the chances of repeats will decrease as weather becomes drier.

Winter is coming to Gympie as southern high pressure troughs move across Queensland.

Clear blue skies and low winds will herald in the end of Autumn, with temperatures in Gympie likely to top out at 22 degrees during the day and drop below 10 degrees at night, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

COLD FRONT: Gympie will experience a drop in temperatures early this week as winter arrives. Bureau of Meteorology

Bureau of Meteorology's Sam Campbell said the temperatures will fall due to high pressure troughs moving through the country's interior from the south west.

"A trough over the eastern interior of the state, will move to the coast today and move offshore early tomorrow,” Mr Campbell said.

"In the wake of that trough we will see a cooler trough pushing into Queensland.”

TROUGHS AND FRONTS: The high pressure troughs moving over the interior from the south west mean colder weather for Gympie. Bureau of Meteorology

He said temperatures will gradually drop away with the trough.

"Temperatures getting to as low as 22 (degrees) in the day time.

"Cooler nights, likely to drop below 10, even a touch cooler to the west.”

As winter arrives, Mr Campbell said the temperatures are likely to stay constant.

"It will probably set in a for a while, as the high pressure system moves into large parts of the continent.”

The cooler weather is predicted to bring rain, hail and snow to southern states.

Mr Campbell said Gympie awoke Sunday to a reasonably foggy morning due to low level moisture, clear skies overnight and low level winds.

He said Gympie's weather will feature mostly clear skies with chances of fog decreasing as drier weather comes on.

"Chances of fog tomorrow morning, but not quite as widespread as this morning,” Mr Campbell said.