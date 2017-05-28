26°
News

Mornings are about to get cooler for Gympie

Rowan Schindler
| 28th May 2017 11:01 AM
SHROUDED: Gympie was blanketed by fog this morning but the chances of repeats will decrease as weather becomes drier.
SHROUDED: Gympie was blanketed by fog this morning but the chances of repeats will decrease as weather becomes drier. Scott Kovacevic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Winter is coming to Gympie as southern high pressure troughs move across Queensland.

Clear blue skies and low winds will herald in the end of Autumn, with temperatures in Gympie likely to top out at 22 degrees during the day and drop below 10 degrees at night, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

INTERESTED IN THE WEATHER? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE

COLD FRONT: Gympie will experience a drop in temperatures early this week as winter arrives.
COLD FRONT: Gympie will experience a drop in temperatures early this week as winter arrives. Bureau of Meteorology

Bureau of Meteorology's Sam Campbell said the temperatures will fall due to high pressure troughs moving through the country's interior from the south west.

"A trough over the eastern interior of the state, will move to the coast today and move offshore early tomorrow,” Mr Campbell said.

"In the wake of that trough we will see a cooler trough pushing into Queensland.”

TROUGHS AND FRONTS: The high pressure troughs moving over the interior from the south west mean colder weather for Gympie.
TROUGHS AND FRONTS: The high pressure troughs moving over the interior from the south west mean colder weather for Gympie. Bureau of Meteorology

He said temperatures will gradually drop away with the trough.

"Temperatures getting to as low as 22 (degrees) in the day time.

"Cooler nights, likely to drop below 10, even a touch cooler to the west.”

As winter arrives, Mr Campbell said the temperatures are likely to stay constant.

"It will probably set in a for a while, as the high pressure system moves into large parts of the continent.”

The cooler weather is predicted to bring rain, hail and snow to southern states.

Mr Campbell said Gympie awoke Sunday to a reasonably foggy morning due to low level moisture, clear skies overnight and low level winds.

He said Gympie's weather will feature mostly clear skies with chances of fog decreasing as drier weather comes on.

"Chances of fog tomorrow morning, but not quite as widespread as this morning,” Mr Campbell said.

COOLER: Gympie will experience cooler weather due to a high pressure trough moving north from the south west.
COOLER: Gympie will experience cooler weather due to a high pressure trough moving north from the south west. Bureau of Meteorology
Gympie Times

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Lego results from the Gympie Show

Lego results from the Gympie Show

Check out all the winners from the Lego competition at the 2017 Gympie Show.

10 animals waiting for you at the Gympie RSPCA

Chant

New furry friends looking for their home

Mornings are about to get cooler for Gympie

SHROUDED: Gympie was blanketed by fog this morning but the chances of repeats will decrease as weather becomes drier.

Gympie is about to get colder

Results of the Gympie Show Heritage Art competition

Grandchampion Acrylic Nature painted by Stephanie Robson.

Did you or someone you know enter the Gympie Show?

Local Partners

Diver encounters 23 sharks in one spot: Why they're converging

UNSEASONABLY warm waters and recent rain mean the chances of a shark encounter on the Sunshine Coast are still fairly high.

Cochrane jersey is cream of the crop

WINNER: Chad Parker, Ashley Sippel, Darrin Grevett and Kelvin Cochrane with Supreme Dairy Cow Miss Comerica Coralea.

Supreme dairy cow unveiled at the Show

Plant some trees and show Mary you care

FOR MARY: Gympie and District Landcare and Gympie Regional Council will join forces on Sunday, June 4 for a tree planting morning on the banks of the Mary River.

Community tree planting on the riverbank

Newton back for humorous go in Kevin07

RETURN: Andrew Newton is returning perform with the Zodiac Players in their new show.

Zodiac Players take on Kevin07

Your guide to the 2017 Goomeri Pumpkin Festival

The Great Australian Pumpkin Roll at the 2016 Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.

Program and history of the iconic event

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years

BEN Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor have called it a day in a joint announcement.

Why The Voice hasn't produced a star

Boy George responds to Brittania Clifford-Pugh's heart-warming message.

It's the industry, not the show, says Boy George

These actors hated their movies and didn’t mind admitting it

Channing Tatum and Marlon Wayans in a scene from GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

Every year, Hollywood blesses us with plenty of God awful movies.

Miranda Kerr and fiance hang up backyard tent for wedding

The decorators and caterers are arriving for the final preparations for the wedding of Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. Pictures: Splash

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr are set to marry today

Book review: Mia Freedman's book meets her critics head on

I appreciated Freedman's blunt honesty in the book

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Our chat with Baywatch star Zac Efron

Rooftop cocktails and canapes in Gympie

Jamie Cook, of the Gympie Bone Museum Project, holding fully cleaned young male and female sheep heads.

Ticket selling fast for rooftop cocktails and canapes

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

17 Lockhart Road, Victory Heights 4570

4 2 6 Auction

Featuring a quality highset brick home on 1.93Ha (5 acres approx.) within minutes of Gympie. Dual living with 4 bedrooms, ducted air-conditioning, ceiling fans...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $320,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOR THE BETTER!!!!

131 Blunder Rd, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 3 2 9 AUCTION ON SITE...

High on the rise overlooking the property is this modern 3 bedroom home with lovely rural views. The home boasts a very large open plan kitchen dining lounge room...

PREPARE TO BE STUNNED

5 Sunburst Place, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $420,000

You are welcomed into this brand new home through the designer timber and glass door, leading into a wide, inviting entry. This stunning family-focused home is...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

72 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $275,000

Welcome to 72 Horseshoe Bend Gympie! This neat and tidy recently renovated Queenslander is set on a 1012m2 fully fenced flood free block! Within walking distance...

PERFECTLY PEACEFUL PIE CREEK!

49 Fernvale Drive, Pie Creek 4570

House 4 1 6 AUCTION ONSITE...

What a lovely outlook, welcome to 49 Fernvale Drive in the beautiful Pie Creek Suburb! Sit on the full length back veranda and enjoy the peaceful setting while...

Country retreat over looking spectacular mountains and hills

65 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 4 AUCTION ON SITE...

Looking for a country retreat, then look no further than this beautiful 4 bedroom home on 11.48 ha overlooking the hills of the Mary Valley. The country style...

Family Queenslander on 4020m2!

10 Bethongabel Court, Southside 4570

House 3 2 3 $342,500

This property offers a lifestyle where you can be close to everything but feel like you are away from all the hustle and bustle of city living. This stylish 3...

STUNNING QUALITY FAMILY HOME

15 Hilltop Ave, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $435,000

Built to exacting standard this home shouts quality from the moment you pull up outside. Situated high on the hill with views out to city lights, this home boasts...

Affordable Family Home

48 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

A great high set family home on a large 974sqm block only minutes to main cbd and walking distance to local shop and pub. This affordable property is in a sought...

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!