Morning tea to remember little ones no longer with us

SUPPORT: Gympie's Talie Lloyd is organising tomorrow's Morning Tea to Remember to raise funds for Sands Australia which supports anyone who has been affected by the death of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth and newborn death.

A MORNING Tea to Remember will be held in Gympie tomorrow to remember and honour babies no longer with us and raise funds for Sands Australia.

Sands Australia is a charity organisation operating across Australia supporting anyone who has been affected by the death of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth and newborn death.

An estimated one in four pregnancies (103,000) ends in miscarriage in Australia each year, while approximately 3000 babies are either stillborn or die in the first 28 days after birth.

Despite the fact the death of a baby affects so many Australians, it remains a topic that is rarely spoken about in public.

Event organiser Talie Lloyd, hopes Gympie region residents will come along and support the event, raise funds for Sands and enjoy connecting with others at a local business.

"Losing a baby, is an unbearable pain and the experience is devastating for the many families affected,” Ms Lloyd said.

"Sands is there to help and support parents when they need it most.

"As a bereaved mother myself, I am aware of how valuable their services are.

"This event is for anyone who may have been affected by the loss of a baby, or knows someone that has, or anyone who would like to show their support and get behind a great community fundraiser for a very special cause in the lead up to International Bereaved Mother's Day, on May 7th.”

The Morning Tea to Remember will be held at Cosmic Cafe, 8 Lady Mary Tce, Gympie from 10.30am tomorrow.

Tickets are $30, which includes a $10 donation to Sands and a gluten-free morning tea, tea or coffee and the chance to win a lucky door prize donated from local businesses.

Tickets available at gympieboxoffice.com.

au/tickets/morning-tea

-to-remember-54642#buy.

Inquiries Talie Lloyd 0437 786 863.