Morning Show hosts in hysterics live on air

Larry and Kylie gets the giggles on The Morning Show.

THE Morning Show hosts were barely able to continue after getting a serious case of the giggles on the Channel 7 program.

Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies had tears of laughter streaming down their faces as they tried to present a lighthearted news story from Colorado.

Gillies introduced the story, saying, "These incredible pictures out of Colorado show dozens of air mattresses were sent flying on Saturday, in the lead-up to an open-air cinema event."

Gillies then started laughing as the footage from the mattress mayhem started playing on screen.

Emdur came to the rescue and continued reading from the teleprompter, but the giggles were contagious and he had trouble getting the words out.

"An eyewitness to the emergency who captured the moment called it 'The Great Mattress Migration of 2019'," he said. "The strong winds (laughs) … oh dear … sent the mattresses flying across a park in Denver and we will continue to unpack this story for you."

At the end of the story, the hosts stared at each other and broke down in a fit of laughter before Emdur tried to regain his composure and continue on with the next news story.

But he only got a few words out before he lost it again and both hosts began to cry.

"You try and host a TV show after seeing that!" Emdur said as the footage from Colorado played on screen again.