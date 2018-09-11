More than bread alone at his world-class Mary Valley eatery

OLD FASHIONED: Handmade pastries, bread, slices - sweet, savoury and yummy. That is the promise from new Imbil baker Mike Potter.

THERE was a time when the pastries soon to be offered by Imbil's new baker could be consumed all over the world.

Mike Potter was hard at work yesterday preparing his new Yabba Creek Rd bakery yesterday when he told of how he came to our part of the world.

"I used to sell all the first class product for Qantas Catering,” he said.

His customers were the first class travellers on every international and first class Qantas service out of Western Australia, where he did his training.

"I've been a baker for 32 years,” Mr Potter said.

"Imbil hasn't had a bakery for about 25 years, or possibly longer.

"It's been a long time coming and I'm quite surprised there was this opening.

"I've lived in this area for 15 years.

"The people who own the building approached me and I went out and had a look.''

Mr Potter said he learned his trade from his father, who was a baker in the 1950s.

"He made bread in a wood-fired oven.

"He used to chop the wood, feed the horses and deliver the bread in a horse-drawn cart at Collie, in the west.

"That's the real old fashioned way. That's what Dad taught me.”

And if we are convinced that a person cannot live on bread alone, Mr Potter's plans are reassuring.

He said he will be selling plenty of different kinds of bread, including gluten-free varieties.

But there will also be all the other treats that make a visit to the baker a real delight for most of us.

"There'll be traditional lamingtons, scones, vanilla slices, donuts, buttermilk donuts, pies, pastries and savouries.

"And we're going to concentrate on vegetarian fare as well,” Mr Potter said.

"I had a gluten-free business supplying Australia Zoo, the Yandina Ginger Factory, Adventure World and Maleny Cheese.”

He is aiming to open in about two weeks.