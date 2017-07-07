More than a third of doctors 'experience' bullying

A CULTURE of bullying and harassment has been exposed in the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service.

A survey of junior doctors shows more than a third (39%) experienced and/or witnessed bullying, discrimination or harassment on the job and more than half of the perpetrators were senior medicos, including consultants and registrars.

The Australian Medical Association Resident Hospital Health Check 2017 says nearly one third of respondents felt something could be done about the behaviour and almost half (48%) believed they would face negative consequences if they reported it.

About 25% of those surveyed said the reported incidents were addressed.

NewsRegional analysis of the data reveals just 8% of Gympie, Noosa and Sunshine Coast hospital doctors work more than 90 hours a fortnight but 17% were advised not to claim overtime pay.

More than a third (36%) of respondents feared they would make clinical errors because of fatigue.

It must be noted that the survey sample size was small, with only 20% of the state's 2267 resident medical officers taking part.

The number of SCHHS doctors who responded to the survey was not available.

SCHHS chief executive Kevin Hegarty said his organisation had "zero tolerance" for bullying and workplace harassment.

He said the service was focused on "consistent contemporary practices" including effective management of overtime and minimisation of fatigue.

"We pride ourselves on being an organisation that not only states that we value our staff but consistently demonstrates that commitment by action," Mr Hegarty said.

AMA Queensland Council of Doctors in Training chair Dr Matthew Cheng said he was stunned at how many of the state's hospitals had an issue with bullying and that overall there had been no improvement on last year's survey.

Across the board, 47% of doctors said they were exposed to toxic behaviour in the workplace, compared to 45% in 2016.

Nearly two thirds (61%) of respondents feared their careers would be harmed if they reported bad behaviour and that their future training would be impacted.

"It's pretty astounding - it's surprising," Dr Cheng told NewsRegional.

"The medical system is very hierarchical, there is a lot of stress and I guess sometimes people take advantage of that system."

Dr Cheng said young doctors often felt their career progression could stall if they claimed overtime.

A Queensland Health spokesman said overtime, fatigue management and bullying and harassment practices were governed by legislation, policy and/or certified agreements.

"Patient safety and employee well-being, including staff fatigue, are taken seriously by Queensland Health," he said.

