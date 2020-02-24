Menu
The Gympie Times photographer was at Jones Hill School and One Mile today and will be at Gympie South and Gympie West.
More than 600 preps from 30 schools in special feature

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
24th Feb 2020 2:52 PM
THE Gympie region’s annual My First Year publication will be published in The Gympie Times on Wednesday, March 25, and we will be running a mega gallery on www.gympietimes.com.au of the Class of 2033 in their very first year.

Our photographers are driving all over the region to make sure no Prep student misses out on the year’s most popular feature. So if your son or daughter is getting their pic taken in the next few days, make sure they bring their biggest smiles with them to school.

Hundreds of prep students and their teachers fwill be featured in this very special and FREE keepsake which will be inserted inside The Gympie Times on March 25.

Prep students as far as Tiaro and Bauple in the north, Imbil in the south and all the way out to the South Burnett in the west, have put on their biggest smiles for their time to shine. There are some absolute cuties who look proud as punch in their new school uniforms.

This is a big year and a big milestone for these little ones and their families, and we wish them all the best.

We’ll be printing extra copies of the paper for the day, as many parents like to get copies for grandparents and as a memento to dig out for 18th and 21st birthday parties.

Don’t miss out. Contact your nearest newsagent who will be more than happy to make sure you get your copy.

