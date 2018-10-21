Menu
Car thefts have spiked in Gympie over the past year, new data has revealed.
Car thefts have spiked in Gympie over the past year, new data has revealed.
More than $435k in value stolen as Gympie car thefts spike

scott kovacevic
by
21st Oct 2018 10:00 AM
A NEED for cash has driven Gympie's vehicle thefts up in the past year, with motorcycles the most enticing target.

Data from the National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council's latest Theft Watch report reveals there were 91 thefts in the region over the 2017-18 financial year, up from 78 in 2016-17.

More than $435,000 worth of vehicles was taken throughout the year.

Profit-motivated thefts for bikes and cars doubled, with cars jumping from 9 to 18 and biked from 13 to 24.

The estimated value of items stolen for profit jumped from was about $109,000, up almost $30,000 on the previous year.

Bikes are proving to be a particularly attractive target.
Bikes are proving to be a particularly attractive target.

However, the value of vehicles stolen in short-term thefts plummeted from $507,000 to $325,000.

Unsurprisingly given its density, Gympie had the most thefts with 23, followed by Glanmire and Southside with 10 each and then eight at Amamoor Creek.

Gympie's jump in thefts is in line with the rest of Queensland, which was one of only two in the country to do so.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton urged motorists to take steps to secure your car, including making sure doors are locked, windows up and no valuables are left in sight.

