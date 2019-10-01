More than 40 activists block Adani coal terminal
TWO anti-Adani protesters have been arrested after locking themselves to a concrete barrel and blocking the entrance to the mine's coal terminal this morning.
Police were notified around 5.30am that more than 40 protesters from climate activist group Frontline Action on Coal, including the two women, were blocking access to the Abbot Point coal terminal.
Olivia Williams, 22, and Barbara Crossing, 56, were taken into custody by police around 8.30am.
They have not yet been charged.
In a statement released by Frontline Action on Coal, the protesters said they were protesting against new coal projects like Adani's Carmichael mine.
"Government policies are completely at odds with the fact we are in a climate emergency," Ms Williams said.
"By ignoring scientific warnings and propping up the mining industry they are jeopardising the safety of future generations."
Police Minister Mark Ryan said the government respected the right to protest, but he warned protestors that if they "cross the line" then they would be arrested.
"Anyone who is protesting next week … protest peacefully, lawfully and respectfully and you won't get arrested. But if you cross the line where you are committing an offence and where you're restricting other people's rights to get around lawfully in the city, then expect police action," he said.