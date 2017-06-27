More than 250 entries leaves competition tight at Festival

TOUGH CHOICE: Nameer Davis will have the challenge of judging 260 works of art.

A HIGH volume of entries at the Mary Valley Art Festival means the judges' work will be cut out for them, including a Brisbane Institute of Art painting tutor.

Nameer Davis brings his experience as an art lecturer and tutor to Imbil alongside Hervey-Bay based drawing artist Brett A Jones, a fine artist whose main passion is drawing freehand using only 2B graphite.

The pair face the heavy task of choosing the best from 260 artworks entered in the annual festival, which opens at the Imbil Public Hall. The entries received include eight in the new G150 Heritage category, sponsored by the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Overall, the volume of entries includes more than 120 artists, with some 40 artists entering in the Bush Haven Youth Art Awards, up from last year.

Mr Davis recently won the 2014 Margaret Burton Memorial Award, Stan- thorpe Art Prize, and his work is found in collections including QUT and the Queensland and New South Wales governments.

He said that as an art teacher in a community art college, his satisfaction in seeing work produced by amateur artists stems from an often surprisingly inventive dialogue with the materials and traditions of painting and drawing.

"This inventiveness comes from a genuine wont to translate experience into an art form,” Mr Davis said.

"It is the transformation of life experience into forms of art that reflects the state of our culture back to us.”

Mr Jones has won well over 100 awards and had his creations lauded in many ways, from being featured artist in an interstate art show to articles in such diverse publications as Artist's Palette, Artist's Drawing and Inspiration, and Card Culture (USA).

He is most renowned for his freehand drawing in 2B graphite and his workshops have been a big part of his life for nearly 10 years.

He will conduct a two-day workshop in Imbil as part of this year's Mary Valley Art Festival. After its gala opening and announcement of the winners from 6pm on Thursday June 29 at the Imbil Public Hall, the exhibition is open for viewing 10am-3pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It is hosted by local art group Mary Valley Artslink.

Friday's highlight will be the Curator's Talk when USC Art Gallery manager Megan Williams discusses contemporary art at the Imbil Public Hall from 6pm.

From 10.30am-12.30pm on Friday and Saturday, artist Holly Hughes will introduce the wonders of ultraviolet painting; her final demonstration will be held on Sunday from 12-1pm.

Don't forget that the Gympie Gallery Studio Trails head to the Mary Valley on Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm, with various studios participating.