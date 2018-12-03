More than 20 players singled out at Darts big night

PLAYER OF YEAR: After a narrow loss in the grand final, Empire Flyers' Troy Ashton was dubbed the Division 1 player Player of the Year.

Darts: Empire Flyers' Troy Ashton and Mount Mooners' Tara Johnson took out the top gongs of the year at the Gympie Darts presentation night on Friday.

Ashton and Johnson were the Players of the Year in Division 1, and premiership winning team Jockey Nutcrackers' player Tyson Hillcoat was named the Player of the Division 1 finals, receiving The Kevin 'Kurly' Treichel Memorial Shield.

1 x 180s were shot by Daryl Brown, Dene King, Steve Robinson, Troy Stengert, Steve Crittenden, Robin Trost, Josh Donohue, John Treichel, John Borchert, Jamie Chapman, Gavin Creed, Dan Shepperson, Craig Bourke, Annett Moreland and Clyde Benson.

2 x 180s by Barry Geary, Douglas Novell, Ian Organ, Jason Callagher, Steve Carey and Troy Ashton.

3 x 180s were thrown by Paul Bradow, Richard Novell, Tara Johnson and Tyson Hillcoat.

4 x 180s by Kerry Treichel, Steve Hughes and Dean Chandler and 5 x 180s by Mark Skinner.

The highest throwout for the season in Division 1 was Dean Chandler and Division 2 Steven Bradey.

Maximum number of throwouts per night went to Arthur Ryan, Steve Robinson, Troy Stengert, Darren Bradow, Dino Buchanan, Annett Moreland, John Treichel, Les Mitchell, Tara Johnson, Dean Chandler, Robin Trost, Ian Campbell, John Groves and Ken Farrugia.

Two maximum throwouts and 100s scored for the season went to Tyson Hillcoat.

100s scored for the season in Division 2 went to Daryl Brown. Throwouts for 2018 in Division 2 was won by Dino Buchanan and Division 1 by Steve Hughes.

Singles won for the season Division 2 Steven Bradey and Division 1 Troy Ashton.

The Closed Championships held in August were an exciting contest, with winners Bel Robinson and Steven Bradey and runners-up in the mixed doubles Jasmine and Brendan Alexander.

Winners in the men's doubles were Russell Clark and Mick Bird and runners-up were Mark Skinner and John Treichel.

Johnson was the women's singles winner and runner-up was Pat Thurgood.

Men's singles winner was Steve Hughes and runner-up was Mark Skinner.