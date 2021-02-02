Menu
READY: Co-directors Matt Smith and Nathan Kropp are gearing up for this year's Big Summer Blowout.
More than 20 good reasons to hit Rainbow Beach festival

Scott Sawyer
2nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
If there's one man who could give you 20 good reasons to head to Rainbow Beach in February it's Matt Smith.

The Big Summer Blowout organiser is also a guitarist in Aussie rock band Thirsty Merc, who unsurprisingly have been given another call up to the festival on February 27.

In its second year, Big Summer Blowout 2021 is set to cater to 1500 punters in an all-age, family-friendly event.

Mr Smith said the recent border reopening had been the final step in securing the event's second year.

Pending another breakout, the festival was set to be held outdoors at Rainbow Beach Sports, Recreation and Memorial Club.

HEADLINERS: Thirsty Merc will be one of the bands to watch on February 27.

He said many families made a weekend of the event, squeezing in some four-wheel-driving on the beach and fishing.

Mr Smith said the town "booked out" last year and he expected it would happen again in 2021.

This year's line-up features Baby Animals, Choir Boys, Thirsty Merc, Russell Morris, Reece Mastin and Oscar Campbell, with tickets $99 for adults and $35 for children.

Now Gympie-based, Mr Smith said it was nice to be join Nathan Kropp in being able to put the event on for the local community and also for the performers, who had gone basically nine months without work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been on the cards for eight months now," Mr Smith said.

He said Covid-safe plans and protocols had been put in place and he had hopes to continue to build the festival year by year.

Gates open at midday, for tickets head to trybooking.com.

