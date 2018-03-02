More than 1100 suspensions issued at Gympie schools

More than 1100 suspensions have been handed out at Gympie schools.

More than 1100 suspensions have been handed out at Gympie schools.

UPDATE 5.45PM: AN EDUCATION Department spokesman has defended the majority of Tin Can Bay State School students who behave, after data revealed the school had the highest suspension rate in the region last year.

The data, revealed through Right To Information, showed that although the school only had 326 students last year, there were 167 suspensions and two exclusions handed down, a rate of 51.8 suspensions per 100 students.

The spokesman said the school continued to work towards improving the learning environment for students.

"Tin Can Bay State School continues to implement programs to address barriers to student engagement arising from socio-economic disadvantage," he said.

"Support and training is available for staff throughout the state to assist in preventing inappropriate behaviour by clearly setting expectations for student behaviour, teaching, modelling and reinforcing appropriate behaviour. Students who require extra assistance are also identified to ensure they receive the support they need.

"The majority of students at Tin Can Bay State School behave appropriately every day, are actively engaged in learning and have positive relationships with their fellow students and teachers."

He said every Queensland state school has a responsible behaviour plan which gives clear outlines for the standard of behaviour expected.

It also details consequences when these are not met.

"It is also important to note that the reported figures for Student Disciplinary Absences (SDAs) represent the number of SDAs, not the number of students receiving a SDA," he said.

Of these, 78 were for physical misconduct not involving an object and 37 were for verbal or non-verbal misconduct.

The second-highest rate of suspensions happened at Bauple State School, with 34 suspensions per 100, and Gympie State High School followed at 31. James Nash, Gundiah, One Mile State School, Monkland and Mary Valley State College all recorded suspension rates in the 20s.

In terms of overall suspensions, James Nash State High had the most with 342.

These included six exclusions, 133 suspensions for conduct prejudicial to the order and management of the school, 71 for physical misconduct and 51 for verbal and non-verbal misconduct.

Gympie State High handed out 337, including one exclusion and 120 suspensions for physical misconduct not including an object.

Fourteen of GSHS's suspensions were for using illicit substances, four long suspensions and 10 short, and another 31 were for incidents with tobacco or other legal substances.

Gympie West State School and Tin Can Bay State also handed down three suspensions each for incidents with illicit substances, while Mary Valley State doled out three long suspensions and an exclusion for similar incidents.

The document detailing the disciplinary action was obtained under Right To Information by Nine News Queensland. Across the state more than 75,000 suspensions were handed out.

Lowest rates

Among schools to record a suspension

* Federal State School: 1 per 100 students

* Kilkivan State School: 1

* Chatsworth State School: 2.3

* Gympie East State School: 2.4

* Gunalda State School: 4

* Gympie Central State School: 4.1

