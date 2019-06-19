More than $100k raised for paediatric medical equipment

Ray Martin and Adrian Reed at the inaugural Reed&Co Charity Gala on June 15.

Ray Martin and Adrian Reed at the inaugural Reed&Co Charity Gala on June 15. Jason Smith

WELL known media personalities Karl Stefanovic, Richard Wilkins and Larry Emdur were among the crowd that raised more than $100,000 for Sunshine Coast hospitals.

The impressive tally was the result of the Reed & Co inaugural Charity Gala held at Noosa Waterfront Restaurant last weekend.

In collaboration with the Loyal Foundation and the Humpty Dumpty Foundation, the Noosa real estate business raised enough funds to purchase 14 items of vital paediatric medical equipment for Noosa, Nambour, Gympie and Sunshine Coast University Hospitals.

Karl Stefanovic, Ray Martin, Larry Emdur and Richard Wilkins at Reed&Co Charity Gala. Adrian Reed

Reed & Co owner and principal Adrian Reed said his company felt incredibly privileged to give back to the community and donated $20,000 toward the evening's fundraising total.

"Every second counts when a child's life is on the line, which is why it was so important to secure this essential medical equipment to help sick and injured children in our community," he said.

"I would like to extend our thanks for the outstanding generosity and support of our guests and sponsors.

"Raising over $100,000 for our hospitals is really icing on the cake after opening our business late last year and achieving over $40 million worth of property sales to date."

Anthony Bell of the Loyal Foundation speaks at the Reed&Co Charity Gala at Noosa. Jason Smith

About 120 guests attended the invitation-only event, hosted by Humpty Dumpty patron and TV personality Ray Martin on Saturday.

Loyal Foundation founder Anthony Bell shared a personal story on the evening about how his now healthy eight year-old daughter required hospitalisation at only two weeks of age after experiencing breathing difficulties.

"As any parent will tell you, having a sick child is the most terrifying ordeal," he said.

"My wife and I are eternally grateful for the medical care she received, and this is one of the reasons the Loyal Foundation provides support to charities like the Humpty Dumpty Foundation."

Acclaimed chef and owner of Noosa Waterfront Restaurant, Andrea Ravezzani created a three-course menu especially for the event, which also featured a customised wine list.

Mr Reed said they have already started planning the 2020 event.