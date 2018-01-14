More sweltering heat expected for Gympie today

Temperatures are set to swelter again in Gympie today.

YOU'RE not imagining it. It was hotter yesterday in Gympie than it has been in nearly four months.

Meteorologist for the Bureau, Michael Knepp said the average for January is 31.2° but yesterday's top was almost 6° higher at 37°.

And today will be much the same with another 37° predicted as the high for today, followed by another thunderstorm.

Yesterday was definitely the hottest day we've seen so far this year.

"But the year's only 14 days old,” Mr Knepp said.

The last time the mercury reached these heights was September 28 last year, but it's still not quite as bad as just before Valentine's Day last year when thermometers boiled up to 38.9° and 41.3° on February 11 and 12.

At least one Gympie man in his 80s was admitted to Gympie Hospital suffering the effects of heat stroke on Friday evening.

It's a timely reminder to drink plenty of fluids and not to over exert during the hottest part of the day.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said there were no other recent reports of heatstroke but he expected that may change through-out the day.

"People are not drinking enough water and the effects can happen really quickly,” he said.

Those particularly susceptible are people over the age of 70 and young children and animals.