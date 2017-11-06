More staff not the answer to Gympie Hospital wait times

MORE doctors and nurses on the front line is not the answer to solving emergency wait times at Gympie Hospital, according to Shadow Health Minister John Paul Langbroek.

Mr Langbroek was in Gympie last week, pledging a $300,000 grant to Little Haven Palliative Care.

He said more staff in emergency departments will not speed up the waiting process, despite saying 16 per cent of people are not being seen across emergency categories, and 67 per cent of people are not getting into the wards within four hours.

Mr Langbroek said the time patients spend waiting to be seen by a doctor in emergency departments was an issue across regional Queensland.

"It obviously comes down to coordination between both the ambulance, the emergency department and coordination between senior nursing and medical staff to be able to get people out of the beds so the emergency ward people can get in there,” Mr Langbroek said.

"We have said it takes you longer to see a doctor, longer to get out of the ambulance, longer to get from the emergency department to the ward and longer to get your surgery, yet Labor are saying look at how much more money we have spent.

"In the time when Lawrence Springborg was the minister we had better results in all these categories.

"So it is not only happening here in Gympie, its happening in almost every hospital across the state.

"It's almost like we don't have to come up with a solution, just have a look at what we did last time we were in government.

"We are not saying we are not going to hire more staff, but putting more staff on is obviously not the answer if the stats are what they are here in Gympie,” he said.

Member for Gympie, Tony Perrett said Gympie Hospital was an integral part of the region's health services and would not be neglected.

"The Gympie Hospital is an extremely important part of the Sunshine Coast Health District,” Mr Perrett said.

"Health services, generally, I think are improving.

"We have seen that through the CT scanner that is now based at Gympie Hospital.

"The important part is to have a coordinated process that delivers improved health services.

"Particularly within our hospital,” Mr Perrett said.