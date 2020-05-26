More relief could be on the way for Gympie ratepayers

FURTHER relief for Gympie region ratepayers could be on the cards when Gympie Regional Council meets tomorrow.

During a special meeting held in March, the council decided to extend the discount period and due dates for any unpaid commercial rates.

As part of the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the council is committed to supporting all ratepayers.

Ratepayers who have entered into a short term payment arrangement which results in the full payment of their rates and charges made on or before July 31, 2020 could receive the benefit of a pay in full discount.

A decision Gympie region Mayor Glen Hartwig said “would assist greatly in the region’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 restrictions”.

“It is no secret our businesses and residents have been hit hard during this time,” Cr Hartwig said.

“Council has a responsibility to make sure there are opportunities for businesses and ratepayers to rebound from this.

“Tomorrow’s discussions will be based around how best we do that and how viable further rate relief is,” he said.

Other agenda items up for discussion at tomorrow’s meeting include, Community Assistance Grants, the April Financial Report, the Regional Arts Development Fund and the Corporate Report.