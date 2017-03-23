More rain to come as low forms over coral sea

SMILIN' IN THE RAIN: Scott Kovacevic enjoys the rain in Gympie yesterday, with more expected as a low pressure system develops in the Coral Sea.

THE region's wet weather could continue next week as a potential cyclone hovers over the coral sea.

Showers are expected to be generated from the low, which the Bureau of Meteorology says has a moderate chance of developing into a cyclone by Saturday.

BoM forecaster Kev Hutchins said while Gympie will be well clear of the worst of the weather, it should still have an impact on the region.

"It's expected to move slightly south and then towards the west,” he said.

"You might have some indirect effects.

"We can expect an on-shore flow around that area, and we would not be surprised at all to see quite a few showers but the real heavy rain and stronger winds will be much further north.”

Waters off the Cooloola Coast should also remain relatively friendly for boats.

Swells for the next two days are expected to remain about 1m offshore, increasing to 1.5m from Sunday.

The showers and storms of the past nine days have brought 145mm and more than doubled the year's total rainfall.

Only 114mm had fallen from the start of the year until March 15.

It was still too early to predict when or where the low pressure system could cross the Queensland coast, Mr Hutchins said.

"It's still very uncertain at this stage.

"It probably won't be any earlier than late Sunday night... but depending on the speed of the system towards the coast it could be as late as early Tuesday morning.

"There's a 36 hour spread there.

"It could be as north as Cooktown or as far south as Mackay... from Cairns down to Townsville is looking at this stage the most likely but even that's quite a distance.”

Still, he said, even if it crossed far north we should still get some showers.

It has been slightly more than two years since the last cyclone crossed the Queensland coast: tropical cyclone Nathan crossed on March 20, 2015, as a category 4 system.

There have been three tropical cyclones already this season, Yvette in December, Alfred in February and Blanche in March.