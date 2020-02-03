More rain set to fall over CQ this week

Bureau of Meteorology radars show a total predicted rainfall of up to 25mm over the coming week.

FORECAST showers for later in the week are expected to bring little relief to residents sweltering through another Central Queensland heatwave.

Mostly hot and sunny conditions are forecast for the week.

Parts of the region have been told to brace for another uncomfortable few days ahead - even with predicted showers on the radar.

Maximum temperatures around Emerald, Blackwater, Springsure and other areas of the inner-west will remain high, with the mercury set to stay in the mid to high 30s right through to the weekend.

Rockhampton will swelter though the highest temperature of the week, with 38 degrees expected for the area on Tuesday.

Tuesday's heat will result in the region experiencing a near seven degree increase on the recorded average for this time of year.

Predicted showers starting in the second half of the week are expected to create some unpleasant and humid conditions.

Springsure residents could see showers as early as ­Tuesday, while other areas of Central Queensland will likely experience wet weather from Wednesday onwards.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said a medium chance of showers and rainfall of up to 2-5mm each day could be possible from Wednesday through to Saturday.

"As we head into the second half of the week, we'll see an increase in the chance of showers coming in from the coastal locations with east to north-easterly winds," he said.

According to the Bureau some areas could experience up to 25mm of rainfall leading up until next week.

Warm nights are also forecast for the region with minimum overnight temperatures expected to sit around 24 to 25C.

In good news for the region, both Bedford Weir and Fairbairn Dam levels have enjoyed an increase following recent downpours over the past few weeks.

Bedford Weir now sits at more than 81 percent capacity, while Fairbairn measured in at just under 12 percent.

Though sadly Fitzroy Barrage, Callide and Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam still remain below minimum levels.