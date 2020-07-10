Menu
Threatening storm clouds develop over Gympie on Friday, December 13.
News

More rain, possible storm on the cards to end Gympie’s week

JOSH PRESTON
joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
10th Jul 2020 5:53 PM
EXPECT more rain to end the week, people of Gympie.

The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its predictions to show a smattering between 1 and 4mm late Sunday, with the possibility of showers extending over to Monday morning.

READ MORE: Gympie cops healthy helping of rain with more on the way

The Bureau rates Gympie’s chance of rain at a strong 70 per cent for Sunday, with a slight drop to 50 per cent on Monday, before bottoming out at 0 per cent until Friday.

A storm isn’t out of the question to end the week, either, and it could bring more rain if it hits.

“It looks like the majority is expected to fall on Sunday,” BoM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said.

“If we were to get a good storm in the area then it’s possible we could see up to 15 or 20mm for Gympie.

“This weather is being caused by a upper trough which is moving through southern Queensland with a bit of a cold front tucked in, and it’s increasing our chances of seeing showers and storms.

“It’s a combination of things. We have a surface trough and a cold front, which is being boosted by a upper trough.”

Yesterday saw Gympie receive its healthiest downpour in nearly a month, with 15.8mm recorded through to 9am today.

The Gold City had not seen double figures since June 15, when 25.8mm fell in the region.

