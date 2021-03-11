More rain could follow Gympie’s wettest day of the year

More rain could be on the way for Gympie after the Gold City recorded its wettest day of the year so far on Wednesday. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Gympie recorded its wettest day of the year so far on Wednesday, with a downpour of 27.8mm in the Gold City possibly heralding more rain to come.

The Bureau of Meteorology gauges measured the 27.8mm figure as at 9am Wednesday morning, an increase of 6.4mm on the previous peak of 21.4mm, recorded on February 3.

Elsewhere in the region Goomboorian got a healthy 13mm while Kandanga had 6.4mm, Cooran had 6mm and Fishermans Pocket had 5mm.

At the other end of the scale the Imbil Alert station recorded just 0.4mm. Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay and the Cooloola Coast also recorded minimal totals.

The weather bureau says more rain between 2mm and 8mm is expected to fall in Gympie tomorrow, with thunderstorms possible in the morning and afternoon.

Maximum temperatures are predicted to stay between 30C and 34C, with a 50 per cent chance of up to 15mm of rain expected for Monday.

The chance of showers is expected all the way through to next Wednesday at this stage, according to the BoM.

