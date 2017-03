Manager Jeff Manthey overlooking the Gympie Memorial pool at the start of its final season open.

I WHOLEHEARTEDLY agree with Paul Dixon's praise of the Mantheys (The Gympie Times, March 11), as their care of the Memorial Pool has been outstanding.

Whilst my morning use of the pool has only extended over a period of 15 years, not 30 like Paul, it has always been great to swim in water where the quality has been so well maintained.

Thank you Geoff and Libby.

Elizabeth Power,

Southside.