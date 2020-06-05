More misery: Broncos face fine after record loss

The Broncos are in crisis after a humiliating loss.

The Brisbane Broncos' record loss to the Sydney Roosters could come at a cost, with the club facing a potential fine from the NRL for breaking media guidelines.

The Broncos refused to present players for post-game media commitments on Thursday night after suffering a humiliating 59-0 defeat at Suncorp Stadium.

The loss was the heaviest defeat in the club's 32-year history, eclipsing last year's 58-0 finals nightmare against Parramatta.

The Broncos have now suffered their two biggest losses ever in the space of five games, thrusting the spotlight on coach Anthony Seibold in his second season at the helm.

Under NRL media guidelines, clubs are required to present players for post-game interviews.

With biosecurity protocols preventing media from entering dressing rooms, the players have been directed to conduct interviews in the post-match press conference room.

"It is important that players and clubs are able to promote the game as much as possible under the circumstances and provide content for supporters," the NRL said in its media guidelines.

But the Broncos refused to provide any players to explain the record defeat. and the NRL was on Friday morning looking into the circumstances surrounding the situation.

The Sydney Roosters also did not present players for interview, however leniency has been granted to travelling teams on tight deadlines.

The NRL has the power to fine clubs for not adhering to media protocols.

Broncos legend Steve Renouf slammed the playing group for refusing to front the media and explain the performance to Brisbane fans.

"That's disgraceful not attending a media conference. It's unprofessional," he said.

"You face the music. You face the media and take it on the chin. You have to talk to the fans and that's leadership and part of your growth as a player to talk to the fans and tell them you are embarrassed.

"It's not good enough. The Broncos players should have a good look at themselves."

