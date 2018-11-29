Menu
60,000 Golden Perch (Yellowbelly) fingerlings will be released in to Lake Borumba next week.
More life in Lake Borumba when 60K new fish start swimming

JOSH PRESTON
29th Nov 2018 12:01 AM
LAKE Borumba will receive a huge injection of life next Tuesday morning when 60,000 golden perch - or yellowbelly - fingerlings are released into the reservoir.

Lake Borumba Fish Stocking Association treasurer Bruce Horsfall said the LBSFA would be "releasing a larger quantity of golden perch than usual” this year after "consultation with the fishing public”.

"The feedback from the public showed that golden perch catches are not as prevalent as they used to be,” Mr Horsfall said.

MARINE BOOST: 60,000 golden perch (yellowbelly) fingerlings will be released in to Lake Borumba next week.
"Hopefully this delivery of fingerlings will go a long way towards remedying that situation.”

Mr Horsfall said the delivery would form part of the 100,000 fingerling yearly stocking limit.

He said the LBSFA had successfully achieved its stocking limit this year. One thousand Mary River cod and 9000 silver perch are still to be released some time within the November to January window, while the association still hopes for the second half of its 30,000 Australian bass allocation.

"The Stocked Impoundment Permits Scheme ... along with the Gympie Regional Council and the Gympie Lions Club have made this possible with their generous financial assistance,” he said.

Andrew Shaw from Australian Native Fish Enterprises will deliver the fingerlings, and they will be released next Tuesday morning at 9am.

