More lanes, wider road to make new bridge safer

CONSTRUCTION will begin next month on a new bridge which will provide safer access to a Coast suburb.

The Mary River Road Bridge project in Cooroy is set to start on July 2 and is expected to be complete by late 2018.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael McCormack said the new bridge would be significantly safer than the structure it replaces.

"The new Mary River Road Bridge will improve community access and will be significantly safer than the old bridge, delivering two new lanes with wider shoulders and barrier rails to address risky driver behaviour," Mr McCormack said.

"This project is a great example of how the Liberal and Nationals' Government's Bridges Renewal Program is delivering better access and safer bridges for local communities."

The bridge will have a higher load limit, allowing an increase in freight and passenger traffic, as well as bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways.

During construction, a detour will be in place for motorists via Emerald St, Garnet St and Sportsground Pde and pedestrians can walk via Mill Place and Lower Mill Rd or through Apex Park and Cooroy sporting complex.