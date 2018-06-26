Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new Mary River Road Bridge will begin construction in July.
A new Mary River Road Bridge will begin construction in July. Google Maps
News

More lanes, wider road to make new bridge safer

26th Jun 2018 1:08 PM

CONSTRUCTION will begin next month on a new bridge which will provide safer access to a Coast suburb.

The Mary River Road Bridge project in Cooroy is set to start on July 2 and is expected to be complete by late 2018.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael McCormack said the new bridge would be significantly safer than the structure it replaces.

"The new Mary River Road Bridge will improve community access and will be significantly safer than the old bridge, delivering two new lanes with wider shoulders and barrier rails to address risky driver behaviour," Mr McCormack said.

"This project is a great example of how the Liberal and Nationals' Government's Bridges Renewal Program is delivering better access and safer bridges for local communities."

The bridge will have a higher load limit, allowing an increase in freight and passenger traffic, as well as bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways.

During construction, a detour will be in place for motorists via Emerald St, Garnet St and Sportsground Pde and pedestrians can walk via Mill Place and Lower Mill Rd or through Apex Park and Cooroy sporting complex.

bridge construction cooroy mary river road bridge michael mccormack
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Councillors paid too much? Abuse, perks part of the problem

    premium_icon Councillors paid too much? Abuse, perks part of the problem

    Opinion A Pavlov's Dog-like response of outrage is too easy, but it's a question that must be asked.

    • 26th Jun 2018 1:04 PM
    Mum killed instantly in 'horrific' crash, children critical

    Mum killed instantly in 'horrific' crash, children critical

    News Teenage girl critical, boy with neck injuries

    BREAKING: Caravan flips on the Bruce Highway

    BREAKING: Caravan flips on the Bruce Highway

    News Emergency crews have rushed a caravan rollover north of Gympie

    UPDATE: Police tight-lipped on human remains discovery

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police tight-lipped on human remains discovery

    News A BADLY decomposed body was discovered in Gympie on Monday.

    Local Partners