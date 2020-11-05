More land to open up at Gympie’s fastest selling development

Approval has been given to develop 14 more blocks at Curra’s St Andrews subdivision, which last year was called the fastest selling in southeast Queensland.

Approval has been given to develop 14 more blocks at Curra’s St Andrews subdivision, which last year was called the fastest selling in southeast Queensland.

PROPERTY hunters hoping to get a slice of what was last year called southeast Queensland’s fastest selling acreage subdivision will soon get to have another crack at it.

Gympie Regional Council has given the green light for operational works to begin on stage 4a of the St Andrew’s estate at Curra.

Overview of the St Andrew’s Development.

The development application will allow 14 blocks to be opened up at Gleneagles Dr.

Once completed St Andrew’s estate will encompass more than 140 blocks to the west of the Bruce Highway, off Curra State Rd.

The subdivision has been in the works for more than a decade, first surfacing in 2006.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS