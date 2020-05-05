Menu
A man has been jailed in Gympie Magistrates Court for offences which included unlicensed possession of a handgun and shotgun.
More jail for Gympie burglar

Arthur Gorrie
5th May 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN already in prison added to his jail time when he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to burglary, weapons driving and wilful damage charges.

Paul Johannes Mahonen, 27, pleaded guilty to five burglary offences, along with two counts of unlawful weapon possession, unlicensed driving and wilful damage.

Mahonen was jailed for 18 months for entering a home and committing a criminal offence on March 1, entering with criminal intent on February 23 and entering and committing a crime on February 23.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a handgun and a shotgun on September 1, as well as unlicensed driving on January 31 and failing to obey a police direction on December 28 last year.

He was sentenced to 18 months jail with 58 days already served and a parole release date of September 1.

Mahonen is now also disqualified from driving for two years.

