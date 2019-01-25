More Gympie farmers react to controversial Aussie Farms map

TROUBLING: Gympie region Dairy farmer John Cochrane says he can't understand why animal rights activist group Aussie Farms have taken aim at local farmers with their live online map.

AFTER Kybong man and Forage Farms owner Stuart Andrews called the controversial Aussie Farms online map an "unfair, broad-brush approach”, more Gympie region farmers have weighed in.

Local dairy farmer John Cochrane said yesterday he "couldn't understand why they think of us like this”.

"We make a living out of our cows, and that means caring for them every day,” Mr Cochrane said.

"We treat our cows like family, and if we didn't we couldn't make a living.

"We do not and cannot mistreat our animals.”

Chris Geri, who runs his "Rawganix” farm with wife Lee-Anne at Tansey, immediately disputed the map despite previously not knowing he was on it.

"Our primary goal is to produce the best and healthiest food possible,” Mr Geri said.

"It just so happens that if you want to do that, your animals need to be healthy and happy.

"If they get stressed, we can't produce our product. We don't like feedlots personally, but our philosophy is that it's their business, not ours.”

Aussie Farms have described the map as "an effort to force transparency on an industry dependent on secrecy”, but has also faced criticism for attacking farmers and failing to distinguish between industrial and hobby farms.

State Agriculture Minister Mark Furner took aim at the "so-called charity” for putting a "smear” on struggling farmers.

RSPCA Queensland said they investigated "around 20,000 animal cruelty complaints each year” and directed all animal welfare complaints on commercial farms to contact Biosecurity Queensland.

Animal cruelty complaints to RSPCA Queensland can be made on the website at rspcaqld.org.au, through email at Cruelty_Complaints@rspcaqld.org.au or the call centre on 1300ANIMAL.

Aussie Farms executive director Chris Delforce has challenged Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud to a "public debate over the ethics of Australian animal agriculture” as more Gympie region farmers react to their presence on the animal rights charity's controversial online map.

Mr Delforce doubled down on his claim the map, made live on the animal rights group's website earlier this week, was "about transparency” after Mr Littleproud called it an "attack map” earlier this week.