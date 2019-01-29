More 'grumpy dogs' in Gympie than Mr Plant thinks

A LETTER today from Wayne Plant suggests myself and council reporter Scott Kovacevic should run for Gympie Regional Council at the 2020 election.

We will take your suggestion as the compliment we are sure it was not meant to be. Does your ire have anything to do with the talent and threat many of those included in that speculative article present?

Or are you just miffed about being left out? Your claim that naysayers are "the same old grumpy dogs” is curious too.

One has to look no further than last year's community survey of 400 random residents, in which those surveyed felt this council was worse than the one it almost entirely replaced.

Not what you'd call job satisfaction.

Whatever the case, we will defend to the end of time our right to engage with the community and present local news according to the best interests of the community, as framed by the Journalists Code of Ethics:

"Respect for truth and the public's right to information are fundamental principles of journalism. Journalists search, disclose, record, question, entertain, comment and remember.

"They inform citizens and animate democracy. They scrutinise power, but also exercise it, and should be responsible and accountable.”

We will not be intimidated into doing anything else.