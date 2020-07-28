More details released on Burnett worksite chemical incident
WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland (WHSQ) have inquired into a reported chemical incident at Alkaloids of Australia.
Paramedics and fire crews attended the incident on July 22, with a woman in her 30s transported to Kingaroy Hospital after inhaling chemical fumes.
A WHSQ spokesman said they made inquiries into an incident at Alkaloids Australia in Memerambi.
"WHSQ has been advised a worker wearing appropriate PPE, including a full face respirator, showed signs of exposure to duboisia powder," he said.
"She was taken to Kingaroy Hospital for observation and released soon after. "
The spokesman said Alkaloids of Australia is investigating whether the respirator was faulty, with reports of a chemical spill and fire on site denied.
At this stage, WHSQ said it will not be investigating the matter.