More details, photos from serious Tin Can Bay Rd crash

The wreckage of a car a man was trapped in after he hit a tree at high impact on Tin Can Bay Rd early Monday morning. Picture: Contributed

A MAN in his 20s was trapped for more than an hour before emergency workers could cut him free from a crumpled car on Tin Can Bay Rd at Canina early this morning.

The driver had hit a tree head on at high impact, crumpling the front of the car and pinning the man in the driver's seat at about 6.20am.

A man was trapped in his car after it smashed into a tree on Tin Can Bay Rd, early Monday morning. Photos: Frances Klein

Fire inspector and Queensland Fire and Rescue Service area commander Kent Mayne said it took a significant amount of work to remove the driver, a provisional driver, from the crumpled wreckage.

Two fire crews on the scene had to cut the roof and both sides from the vehicle, he said.

They also had to perform a "dash roll" to lift and push the dashboard of the vehicle up to get to the trapped driver.

Paramedics then helped emergency workers remove the man and move him on a stretcher to a rescue helicopter that had landed in a nearby clearing on Tin Can Bay Rd.

The man was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast in a serious condition. Photo: Contributed

He was flown in a serious condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with significant leg injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

It was one of a number of serious road crashes in the region over lately, Inspector Mayne said.

The crumpled car getting lifted onto a tow truck. Picture: Contributed

"Unfortunately we've had a series of quite serious road traffic crashes around the region over the last couple weeks.

"Drivers need abide by the road rules and drive to the speed limit."

The road was closed in both directions for more than an hour, causing a hug traffic build-up of school and commuter traffic in both directions.