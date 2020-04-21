Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The QPWS will conduct a planned burn in the Cooloola Recreation Area this week.
The QPWS will conduct a planned burn in the Cooloola Recreation Area this week.
News

More burns underway in Gympie region this week

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
21st Apr 2020 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER planned burn in the Gympie region could mean smoky skies along the Cooloola Recreation Area, Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay this week.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service announced it would conduct the burn within the Cooloola Recreation Area from today until Friday “as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests”.

The QPWS statement said smoke “may be seen” in the aforementioned areas as a result.

“The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas,” the statement said.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

“While it is unlikely that smoke will reach urban areas, persons with respiratory or other health problems should seek medical advice on mitigating the effects of smoke inhalation.

“Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.”

QPWS will also be conducting burns in the Curra State Forest from today through to next Monday.

cooloola cove cooloola recreation area gympie news gympie region hazard reduction burns qpws rainbow beach tin can bay
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        Smoky skies to be seen around Gympie region this week

        premium_icon Smoky skies to be seen around Gympie region this week

        News Hazard reduction burns to start from today and continue all week.

        ‘Significant facial injuries’ in Gympie region crash

        premium_icon ‘Significant facial injuries’ in Gympie region crash

        News Paramedics take victim to Sunshine Coast hospital following crash just before 8am.