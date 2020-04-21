More burns underway in Gympie region this week

The QPWS will conduct a planned burn in the Cooloola Recreation Area this week.

ANOTHER planned burn in the Gympie region could mean smoky skies along the Cooloola Recreation Area, Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay this week.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service announced it would conduct the burn within the Cooloola Recreation Area from today until Friday “as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests”.

The QPWS statement said smoke “may be seen” in the aforementioned areas as a result.

“The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas,” the statement said.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

“While it is unlikely that smoke will reach urban areas, persons with respiratory or other health problems should seek medical advice on mitigating the effects of smoke inhalation.

“Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.”

QPWS will also be conducting burns in the Curra State Forest from today through to next Monday.