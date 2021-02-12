More big names add to blockbuster Gympie Muster line-up

Country music superstar Adam Brand heads a list of new names added to what is sure to be a blockbuster return for the Gympie Music Muster later this year.

Aussie country music icon Adam Brand.

The Muster announced today that 12-time Country Music Award winner Brand, along with Cold Chisel legend Don Walker, iconic rocker Diesel, Shane Nicholson, Casey Barnes and Gympie’s own Caitlyn Shadbolt among the additions to the 2021 Muster line-up.

2021 Muster headliner Don Walker, pictured with Paul Kelly. Picture: Supplied by Rina Ferris.

Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers, Beccy Cole and Troy Cassar-Daley had previously been announced as Muster headliners last December.

“Even if you hated country music you would love the Gympie Muster, and I reckon it would turn you,” Brand said in a statement.

Australian rock legend Diesel.

“Whenever people ask about music musters around Australia you always reference the Gympie Muster because it is unique and such an incredible event.

“I am just really happy to be on this huge Muster line up.”

Shane Nicholson will play the 2021 Gympie Muster.

The Bushwackers, The Buckleys, Jasmine Rae, James Blundell, Tania Kernaghan, Warren H Williams, Hurricane Fall, Drew McAlister, Darlinghurst, The Pigs, The Badloves, 8 Ball Aitken, Mason Rack Band, Raechel Whitchurch and special guest Tex Dubbo were also announced to play this year’s Muster.

Even more stars are still to be announced. See the full line-up and purchase tickets here.