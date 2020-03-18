More big events cancelled as pandemic spreads

GRAND FINALE: Turf Club guests like Alison Carter, Monique Tryhorn, Rebekah Rodriguez and Joy McGregor will have to wait for their next chance to celebrate at the Gympie races, with guests banned from attending the April 4 event.

EASTER on Mary, Imbil's Jungle Love music festival and Gympie's next race day have all been axed as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Chamber of Commerce president and Mary St festival founder Tony Goodman said the loss of Easter on Mary was "gut-wrenching".

"But I get the fact it's got to be closed down," he said.

"People have got to keep calm and keep on keeping on."

The three events join a growing list of sports and community gatherings to pull the plug in the past few days.

Anzac Day commemorations were cancelled on Monday, and the future of this year's Gympie Show is under debate at an emergency meeting tonight.

Jungle Love has been cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

A Gympie Turf Club spokesman said the April 4 race would be held with no patrons, in line with Racing Queensland advice.

The Gympie Devils rugby league joined a growing list of sports clubs forced to suspend their seasons, and USC announced its April graduations had been cancelled.

Entertainment has taken a hit, too.

The Great Moscow Circus has cancelled its scheduled stand in Gympie with organiser Mark Edgely saying it was a difficult decision but necessary for health and safety.

"We had to cancel, obviously, given the current situation," Mr Edgely said.

"We're on standby for the time being."

There was no date for when the Moscow Circus would return.

Ebony and The Great Moscow Circus have cancelled their Gympie stand.

"No-one can answer that question - even restaurants are starting to feel the impact," he said.

"But we will be back and when we do, you'll be the first to know."

The Gympie Garden Expo was another casualty, cancelling their plans to host what would have been their 20th and last meeting.

The pandemic has forced changes in other industries as well.

One Gympie GP said yesterday she was trying to protect her patients by not having them wait in a waiting room, but in their cars instead.

As each appointment begins, she conducts a preliminary consultation via the phone with her patient, assessing their health and the situation before ushering them straight through into her consultation room.

One GP is urging patients to wait in their cars before their appointments.

"There are no chairs and no magazines (in what was the waiting room)," she said.

"I basically have no waiting room right now."

Gympie's schools remain open but officials and principals were keeping a close eye on a fluid situation.

Cooloola Christian College principal Trevor Norman said the school was heeding advice from the authorities.

"We have increased measures to ensure good hygiene and cleaning practices," Mr Norman said.

"Doors and windows of classrooms and buildings are being left open.

Brett Costin. Picture: Shane Zahner

"We are also educating our students and staff around hand washing and hygiene."

Victory College principal Brett Costin said the school was also watching official advice.

But there were plans in place for lessons to be delivered online if needed.

A Department of Education spokesman said efforts to manage and contain the outbreak were ongoing - especially in light of the ban on gatherings of 500 people or more.

"While the announcement was very clear this does not apply to schools. It will include activities such as fetes, fairs, concerts, etc where they involve more than 500 people," the spokesman said.