More affidavits for historical child sex abuse case

POLICE are preparing further affidavits in relation to Kevin Leslie Baker's dozens of alleged child sex abuse charges.

Baker, 78, has been charged with alleged historical sex offences including 24 counts of indecent treatment of boys under 14 years, five counts of indecent treatment of girls under 17 years, 14 counts of carnal knowledge and one count each of unlawful wounding and deprivation of liberty.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard yesterday that police were preparing the affidavits following defence lawyer Brian McGowran's request for more information after receiving the full briefs.

The matter has been adjourned until March 7.