The combination weighed 22 tones instead of the 4.5 limit. PHOTO: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command
News

More than 17 tonnes over the limit: Driver fined

Kate Dodd
by
8th Nov 2019 2:15 PM

A TRUCK driver will appear in court for driving on a suspended licence and a vehicle with expired registration, but that wasn't all police found when they pulled him over in Horsley Park in Sydney yesterday.

Upon inspection of his truck, police discovered the vehicle's registration classification only allowed it to tow a trailer not greater than 4.5 tonnes - but the trailer weighed 22.20 tonnes, more than 17 tonnes over the limit.

Not only that, but after a compliance inspection, the vehicle was shown to be defective due to oil leaks, brake issues and other defects.

The driver, a 39-year-old male from Wetherill Park with a HC NSW licence, was issued with two penalty notices for driving a class C unregistered heavy vehicle and not complying with a condition of the vehicle's registration.

RMS inspectors breached the driver due to the combination being over its allowed mass and the prime mover was defected.

